From the Vault: Philly native Terry Butler became a legend at Hancock College and Santa Maria High

Nearly every student who attended Santa Maria High School in the 1990s and 2000s knew Terry Butler.

Though Butler was an on-campus security guard and disciplinarian, he was known equally to those who got in trouble and those who did not. Tragically, Butler died suddenly in 2010 at the age of 45.

During his days on the Santa Maria High campus, Butler made friendly connections with students walking through its halls.

There was something else special about the tall, affable man who watched over the Santa Maria campus: He was once a basketball star at Hancock College who came to the area from his native Philly in the 1980s.

Butler grew up in North Philly and attended Edison High School where he was a standout basketball player, graduating with the class of 1983. Butler once scored 22 points and grabbed 22 rebounds in a brutal quarterfinal playoff win over Mansion High, according to Ted Silary of the Philadelphia Daily News, who reports that Butler didn't pick up organized ball until the ninth grade.

"Edison High was the worst in terms of facilities, but the best as far as basketball and sports," Butler once said.

He then joined the Army as an 18-year-old and toured parts of Europe, continuing to play basketball in the military.

The 6-foot-5 post player then had a choice to make: Leave basketball behind and moving on with his life or giving it one more chance. Butler decided to keep his dream alive and came to Hancock College in 1988 to play for Bob White.

As a 22-year-old college freshman during the 1988-89 season, Butler was an experienced and savvy leader, according to coach White.