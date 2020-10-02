From the Vault: Tracy Compton set foundation for area softball players

The Santa Maria Valley has produced an abundance of quality softball players over the years.

There have been CIF and NCAA championships, MVP awards and successful college careers scratched out from the softball fields around town.

But there is one particular player who came before them, creating the path they'd soon follow.

That would be Tracy Compton.

Compton was born to pitch. She starred for the Orcutt Express travel team in her youth, winning a national title in 1981. She also pitched Righetti High to three CIF titles (1979, 1980-81).

She earned a scholarship to UCLA and won three NCAA national titles with the Bruins in the 1980s. Compton was inducted into the UCLA Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999 and was named to the Pac-12's All-Century Team.

Compton, now Tracy Compton Davis, majored in Math at UCLA and eventually became a math teacher at her old high school. But before all that, Compton's story began on the Orcutt softball fields in the 1970s, though Compton was also a member of Girls Scout Troop 173 and Los Amigos 4-H for awhile.

In a 1973 Santa Maria Times article, one of the first times her named would appear in the sports section, her team in the Orcutt Youth Softball League, the Dunlap Cubs, beat the St. Louis de Montfort Pirates 28-2.

"Donna Bank led the Cubs with a grand slam home run, a triple and seven RBIs while Tracy Compton had a pair of doubles," the write-up read.

In 1976, Compton was pitching for the Orcutt Express. That summer she helped the team reach national championships in New York.