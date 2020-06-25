Fundraiser golf tournament for Sydney Dunbar slated

A Free From Cancer fundraiser golf tournament for Central Coast resident Sydney Dunbar is scheduled for June 27 at Cypress Ridge Golf Course in Arroyo Grande.

Check-in time that day is 9 a.m., with a shotgun start scheduled for 11 a.m.

Fees are $150 per individual and $500 per team. Donations will be accepted. Registration fees include green fee, cart fee, food served throughout the course, no host beverages, range balls and chances to win prizes.

