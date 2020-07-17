Further sectors in SLO County to close indoor operations
0 comments

Further sectors in SLO County to close indoor operations

  • 0

San Luis Obispo County has been instructed to re-close indoor operations of several sectors after the county was added to the state's COVID-19 monitoring list Monday for exceeding COVID-19 case metrics, the county Public Health Department announced Wednesday.

As of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, the county must cease all indoor operations of fitness centers, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops, places of worship, malls, indoor protests and non-critical offices.

Over the past two weeks, San Luis Obispo County has seen 118 cases per 100,000 people, with the state threshold set at 100 cases per 100,000 people, according to the California Department of Public Health.

San Luis Obispo County is joined by 30 other counties across the state, including Santa Barbara County, on the monitoring list.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot
Local

Green space: Lompoc cannabis dispensary transforms downtown vacant lot into gathering spot

  • Updated

Leaders at Elevate Lompoc, a cannabis dispensary at 118 South H St., marked their store’s one-year anniversary by working out an agreement last month that will allow the dispensary to use the small lot immediately to its south for a wide range of events and promotions. When not in use by the dispensary, the new-look pocket park will be open to the public as a community garden, or simply as a green space for relaxation.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News