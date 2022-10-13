When he was asked what his favorite part about playing football is, Nipomo senior Gabe Evans was succinct.

"I love hitting people," the running back-linebacker said.

Evans did plenty of that in a recent Mountain League game. The Titans lost 30-21 to Santa Ynez at home to drop to 0-7, 0-4, but Evans literally made his impact felt.

The senior scored three touchdowns, was all over the field on defense and sacked Santa Ynez quarterback Luke Gildred four times, all in the first half.

He is listed at 5-foot-6 on the Nipomo roster, but Evans has a sturdy build and when he makes heavy contact with an opponent, on a running play or while making a tackle, that opponent knows it.

Against Santa Ynez, Evans gave the Titans a lot of tough yards on between-the-tackles rushing on offense. On defense, he tagged Pirates with a lot of hard tackles.

Evans is a three-year varsity player who has played football since his grade school days. Evans played for the Nipomo Cowboys youth football program.

He plays baseball, too. Evans is a two-year varsity catcher (which figures, with his solid build and his savvy). However, "Football is my favorite sport," Evans said.

Evans hopes to play football after his days at Nipomo are done. "I hope to go straight to a four-year school and play," he said. "No one has talked to me yet."

"Gabe is one of four captains we have this year, but he really is the heart and soul of the team," said first-year Nipomo football coach Stephen Field.

Nipomo travels to Lompoc Friday for another Mountain League game.

Nate Reese literally did everything for a Titans team that went 7-4 (2-3 in the Mountain League) and qualified for the Central Section Division 4 playoffs last year. Reese was the team's starting quarterback, a starter at defensive back and the team's starting place kicker, punter and regular punt returner. He graduated in June.

Evans, however, was a stalwart for that team too. He was tied with lineman Vinnie Hernandez for the team lead in total tackles. Evans made 60 solo stops and was in on 15 more. Evans led the team in solo tackles.

He was second on the team behind Reese in rushing yardage and in rushing touchdowns, with eight. Evans averaged nearly four yards a carry.

Evans led the Nipomo defense in a 34-7 home win against Visalia Mt. Whitney in the first round of the divisional playoffs. Evans made nine solo tackles and was in on two more stops. With 50 yards and two touchdowns, he was the team rushing leader.

He was pressed into service at quarterback when Reese went down with an injury when he was tackled while returning the second half kickoff. Evans threw twice, both incompletions, then the Titans stuck to the running game.

Without Reese, the Titans lost 13-12 at Bakersfield Highland in the second round.

As for this year, Evans will try to finish a solid high school career on a strong note.

As for what the future holds for Evans, "I think he has a chance to play at the four-year level," said Field.