100121 RHS NHS FB 09.JPG

Nipomo's Gabe Evans carries the ball during Friday's Mountain League at Righetti

Gabe Evans was key in the Titans' win over Righetti. Evans ran 20 times for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns while also making nine tackles on defense.

Gabe Evans, Nipomo RB/LB: 20 carries, 85 yards, 2 TDs; 9 total tackles, TFL, pass breakup, QB hurry in win over Righetti.

