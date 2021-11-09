100121 RHS NHS FB 09.JPG

Nipomo's Gabe Evans carries the ball during a Mountain League at Righetti

Junior Gabe Evans did a little bit of everything, carrying the ball 15 times for 50 yards and two scores while making 11 tackles with two sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. 

Gabe Evans, Nipomo RB/LB: 15 carries, 50 yards, 2 TDs; 11 tackles (9 solo), 2 TFLs, 2 sacks, INT, forced fumble.

