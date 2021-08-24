082021 SYHS NHS FB 25
Buy Now

Nipomo's Gabe Sanchez came up with the game-sealing interception during Friday's game against Santa Ynez.

Gabe Sanchez, Nipomo, JR, LB/RB: 6 carries, 20 yards; 8 tackles, 3 TFLs, INT in 21-16 win over Santa Ynez.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments