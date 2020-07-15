General Motors, driver named in suit over deaths of wife, 2 kids in Hwy. 154 crash

A Solvang father is suing General Motors Corporation and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, accusing them of causing the deaths of his wife and two infant children in a fiery collision on Highway 154 in October 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
John Dungan, 29, of Santa Barbara is charged on multiple counts including negligence, stemming from the three-vehicle collision that killed 34-year-old Rebecca Vanessa Goss Bley, 2-year-old Lucienne Gleason and 4-month-old Desmon Gleason, according to a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Max Gleason on June 25.
Gleason seeks damages exceeding $25,000 and a jury trial.
