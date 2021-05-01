Girls basketball: Pioneer Valley attacking rebuilding process

Pioneer Valley coach Michael Bloodworth was expecting a rebuilding season for his Panthers this year.

The obstacles brought on by the coronavirus just made things even more difficult for the Panthers.

"I have one returner," Bloodworth said. That one returner, though, is a good one.

Kiana San Juan, a nifty guard that can drive and shoot, has been averaging 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in the first five games of the season, which were all Pioneer Valley losses.

Bloodworth says he has three players on the varsity team who played JV previously or would be playing JV this year.

"Then I've got a whole flock of sophomores and I've got one freshman," he said. "A lot of youth, a lot of time to rebuild. That's pretty much where we're at. I like our fight. We only have one returning player so they fight hard. We're going through our growing pains and working. I like that one thing about our team, their fight."

Bloodworth says a big issue brought on by the pandemic that affects his team is athletes playing so many sports. He says there are five girls on his team that also play another sport as just about every sport is going on at the same time.

"I also had three players that didn't come back because they were focused on academics and are playing other sports," Bloodworth said. "We have all the sports jumbled up together and some kids decided they wanted to do better in school than play three sports. That's the challenge. I didn't have a lot of players coming back anyway because I lost eight seniors last year. We were going to be rebuilding regardless, but this is a good opportunity to gain some experience for this group."