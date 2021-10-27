The St. Joseph girls golf team captured its second straight CIF Central Section championship Tuesday.

After winning the same Division 2 title in the spring, the girls repeated as CIF champs on a soggy Tulare Golf Course.

The Knights had a pretty easy time coming away with its title, beating Ocean League co-champion Mission Prep, the second-place finisher, by 21 strokes.

St. Joseph finished with a team score of 501. The Knights were led by Kaitlyn Nuñez and her score of 92. Three Knights shot 99: Bella Aldridge, Danielle Maroquin and Macie Taylor. Junior Annie Heybl shot 112. Emily Ramirez also participated for the Knights and finished with a 128.

Nuñez had the fifth-best score on the day.

The Knights' victory was very different from when they won the Division 2 title in June, playing in Lemoore with 106-degree weather.

On Tuesday, players battled through wet conditions after rain hit the area on Monday. CIF made a decision not to allow players to lift, clean and place their balls on the course. Golfers teed off early Tuesday morning in a dense fog brought out by the 50-degree temperatures with visibility around 75 yards.

Orcutt Academy took fifth place in Division 2 as Kariss Whitford led the Spartans with a score of 94 on the day. Melissa Burns shot 95. Lauren McClung carded a 111 and Luna Sahagun finished with a 113. Vivian Meyer shot a 120.

Mission Prep was led by Hsuan Wu's score of 89. Tabitha Vander Horst shot 102, Margaret Heffernan finished with a 104, Beth Heffernan shot 111 and Ava Mayeri carded a 116.

Fresno Edison took third place with a score of 528, led by Alela Rathsasombath's 93.

Lemoore's Neveah Lorenzo shot an 85 for the best score of the day. Sanger's Simone Kirby shot the second best score of the day with an 86.

In the title the Knights won in June, St. Joseph was led by Aldridge, who shot 85 over 18 holes at the Lemoore Golf Course. Heybl, Nuñez, Lita Mahoney and Mackenzie Taylor were also scoring golfers on that team. The Knights shot a 457 to win the title in Lemoore in the spring.

This is the school's third CIF golf title since area programs moved to the Central Section four years ago. The Knights won a boys golf title in Division 3 in 2019.

Division 3

The Pioneer Valley Panthers competed in the Division 3 bracket and shot a team score of 600. The Panthers were led by Katrina Mat's score of 110. Marissa Dollinger shot 116, Meghan Contreras and Jenny Curiel each carded a 121. Moniah Marquez shot a 132.

Visalia Central Valley Christian won the Division 3 title with a score of 561, led by Susie Philips' 93. Tulare Union took second place with a team score of 570.

Madera South's Ava Arredondo led all scorers with an 83 at the Par-72 Tulare Golf Course.

Righetti's Jacquelyn Reynoso will compete at the Section Tournament set for Monday at Kern River Golf Course. She's the lone Santa Maria Valley golfer listed on the pairings.

Nipomo's Alexa Burdick and Sophia Furness are both listed to compete. Arroyo Grande High School has some serious contenders in the section meet, including sisters Bella and Gigi Gunasayan, Also Emily Webb, Lili Johnson, Maya London and Emma Dodson.

Golfers are attempting to qualify for the SoCal Regional Tournament set for Nov. 11 at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena and then the state tournament set for Nov. 16 at Poppy Hills Golf Course in Pebble Beach.

Girls water polo

Righetti to face AG for Mountain title

Righetti got past Morro Bay 9-5 in a semifinal game at the Mountain League Finals on Tuesday, advancing to Thursday's league title game.

The Warriors will play at Arroyo Grande at 5:15 p.m. Thursday at AGHS.

In the win over Morro Bay, Ella Green, Elli Ryan and Kayli Hernandez each had three goals to power the Righetti offense.

Madisyn Cutliff made 12 saves in the cage for the Warriors.

The Warriors are 12-7 on the season and 7-2 in league. Both league losses came against Arroyo Grande, including a 14-6 home defeat in September and 10-4 road loss earlier this month.

Arroyo Grande is 21-8 on the season after going 9-0 during league play. The Eagles are the third-ranked team in the CIF Central Section behind Clovis West and Clovis. Righetti is ranked No. 11 in the section.