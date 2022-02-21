A good story has come to an end.
The upstart Cabrillo girls soccer team won a pair of playoff games before falling in a tight battle with Arcadia on Saturday. The Apaches beat the Conquistadores 2-1 on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.
Cabrillo won a pair of playoff games to make it to the quarterfinals, beating Santa Paula and No. 3 seed Pico Rivera El Rancho.
Arcadia beat Cabrillo on a made penalty kick from Kaya Chung in the quarterfinal on Saturday in Lompoc. The game was scoreless at halftime before the Apaches scored twice in the second half.
Arcadia is 11-3-3 on the season. The Apaches have out-scored their opponents 54-16 this year.
Cabrillo's girls soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs with the 6-3 upset win over El Rancho on Feb. 16. The Conqs scored four first-half goals in that one and withstood three second-half goals from El Rancho, which was seeded third in the Division 4 playoffs and carried a 20-4-2 record into the second-round game. According to MaxPreps, which is a metric used for some playoff seedings, Cabrillo was the 394th best team in the state of California and El Rancho had a ranking of 177.
That didn't deter the Conquistadores, who improved to 13-10-5 on the season with the win over El Rancho. They entered the playoffs after grabbing the third playoff seed from the Channel League with a 5-4-1 record.
El Rancho had out-scored its opponents 124-30 on the season before Wednesday's game. Cabrillo had a respectable goal differential of 38-30 entering Wednesday's playoff game.
Senior forward Naomi Wiley led Cabrillo with two goals, while seniors Ana Delgado, Alina Terrones and Maddy Vang, and sophomore Peyton Townes each scored once. Terrones had two assists in the win over El Rancho. Wiley, Olivia Garcia and Jocelyn Jennings also had an assist.
Arcadia beat Bloomington 2-0 in the quarterfinals. The Apaches finished second in the Pacific League. Arcadia advances to the semifinals set for Feb. 23 and will play Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, which beat Lakewood Mayfair in another quarterfinal.
Heading into Saturday's semifinal game, Wiley led Cabrillo on the season with 14 goals and eight assists while Terrones had a team-high 10 assists.
wiley led the Conqs with 36 points, Terrones had 16 with her 10 assists and three goals and Vang was third on the team in points with six goals and three assists. Delgado added three goals and five assists and Garcia had three goals and two assists as Jennings had eight points as well, with two goals and four assists.