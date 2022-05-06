The 2021-22 season of wrestling was a memorable one for local girls.

Pioneer Valley won the Central Coast Athletic Association title, then won their area meet and the CIF Central Section Masters championship before sending multiple girls to the state meet.

Austria Holland, a Nipomo wrestler, was a medalist at the CIF state meet earlier this year. Teammate Leila Martin also wrestled at state.

The accolades, though, haven't stopped coming in just yet.

The CCAA All-League teams for girls wrestling have been settled and officially released.

Holland has been named one of the two CCAA MVPs for this past season. She's joined by teammate Leila Martin.

Holland took eighth at 111 pounds in the state tournament. Holland won her first two matches decisively before falling in the quarterfinals to Nyla Valencia, who finished second. Holland then won her first consolation match before losing the next two to finish in eighth place, losing 2-1 to Kylee Golz and 7-4 to Karissa Turnwall, whom she beat in the round of 16.

Martin won her opening match at state then dropped the next two.

First Team

Righetti's Micaela Correa has made the All-CCAA First Team as a junior, taking the top spot at 101 pounds.

Pioneer Valley senior Joana Chavez is on the First Team at 106 pounds, joined by teammate Keira Nartatez, a sophomore who holds the top spot at 116 pounds. Nartatez also wrestled at the state meet for the Panthers.

Santa Maria's Araceli Ramirez, a senior, is on the First Team at 126 pounds.

Pioneer Valley senior Jazmin Ramirez is a senior at 131 pounds and is on the First Team.

Santa Maria senior Maria Mendez is the First Team representative at 137 pounds and Pioneer Valley's Analysia Leon is on the First Team at 143 pounds.

Morro Bay's Hazel Sunnarbord is on the First Team at 150 pounds. She's a senior.

Santa Maria sophomore Surray McNutt is on the First Team at 170 pounds and Pioneer Valley freshman Daniela Sierra is on the First Team at 180 pounds.

Pioneer Valley senior Lourdes Bautista is on the First Team at 235 pounds. Bautista also competed at the state meet.

Second Team

Alina Bojorges, a junior from Santa Maria, leads the Second Team, taking the 101-pound spot.

She's joined by teammates Yadira Tello, a senior, at 106 pounds, and Sophia Ramos, a junior who competes at 111 pounds.

Nipomo freshman Alondra Perez has earned Second Team All-CCAA honors at 116 pounds. Santa Maria's Alanis Cedeno is on the Second Team as a sophomore at 121 pounds and Morro Bay sophomore Ayten Elbarbary is on the Second Team at 126 pounds.

Santa Maria senior Lucia Santos, at 131 pounds, is on the Second Team, joined by Pioneer Valley senior Michelle Rodas at 137 pounds.

San Luis Obispo's lone representative on the All-CCAA teams is senior Rebecca Rodriguez at 143 pounds.

Pioneer Valley has three more on the Second Team. They are senior Abigail Ayuso at 150 pounds, freshman Yaritza Jimenez at 160 pounds and sophomore Adgellin Aguilar at 170 pounds. Paso Robles freshman Denise De La Cruz is on the Second Team at 189 pounds. Ayuso competed at the state meet for the Panthers.

Pioneer Valley finished with seven All-CCAA wrestlers, one area champ in Ayuso and a Masters champion in Nartatez.