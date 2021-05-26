The Knights have gone wire-to-wire.
St. Joseph's girls golf team completed its unbeaten run through the Ocean League Monday with a win at the league finals.
In the 18-hole final, hosted by the Santa Maria Country Club, the Knights' home course, St. Joseph cruised to the win with a final team score of 470.
The Knights won every league dual this spring and advance to the CIF Central Section Division 2 tournament.
Orcutt Academy finished second behind the Knights with a team score of 513. Mission Prep was third at 547 and Pioneer Valley was one shot behind in fourth at 548. Santa Maria was fifth at 634.
St. Joseph's Kaitlyn Nuñez was the league medalist with a score of 89 at SMCC. Nuñez had three birdies and one-putted on eight holes to earn medalist honors.
Annie Heyble shot a 93 for the Knights, Macie Taylor carded a 94, Sophia Cordova came in with a score of 95 and Bella Aldridge shot 99 to help St .Joseph win the tournament.
Orcutt Academy was led by Danica Black and Melissa Burns, who each shot 93. Lauren McClung came in with a 106, Kariss Whitford carded a 110 and Luna Sahagun shot 111 to round out the scoring for the Spartans.
Mission Prep's Margaret Heffernan came closest to matching the medalist Nuñez with a score of 90. Tabitha VanderHorst and Kate Heffernan shot 104 for the Royals. Beth Heffernan shot 105 and Eleanor Selby scored 144.
Carmen Guerrero had a big day for Pioneer Valley, shooting a 94. Clarissa Novela was also solid with a score of 97. Marissa Dollinger and Meghan Contreras each shot 118 for the Panthers and Breanna Villalobos finished with a score of 121.
Santa Maria was powered by the 110 shot by senior Vivecca Baray. Also scoring for the Saints were Sofia Regalado (118), Natalie Gonzales (132), Yuridia Ramos (134) and Phoebe Becerra (140).
Nipomo had just two golfers compete with Alexa Burdick shooting a 94 and Shaley Stuart carding a 134.
Four Ocean League qualified for the divisional CIF Central Section tournaments.
St. Joseph and Orcutt Academy advance to the Division 2 tournament while Mission Prep and Pioneer Valley qualified for the Division 3 tournament. The tournaments will be held June 2 in Lemoore at the Lemoore Municipal Golf Course.
Pioneer Valley has qualified for the tournament in back-to-back years, a first for the program.
Girls tennis
Area Tournament
Michahjuliana Lundberg of St. Joseph and Amber Wey of Orcutt Academy qualified for the singles semifinals at the Area Tournament at San Luis Obispo Saturday and advanced to the CIF Central Section Tournament.
The tournament will take place at Clovis Buchanan High School Friday and Saturday. A total of 16 singles and doubles qualifiers from various Central Section area tournaments are slated to take part in the sectional tourney.
Hayden Jory, Cabrillo basketballUpdated
In a game on May 17, Jory had 29 points against Channel League foe Santa Barbara. Then on May 18, Jory poured in 32 points in another game against the Dons.
Then, last Thursday, Jory nearly matched the school record in a win over Santa Ynez. The shooting guard scored 41 points against the Pirates. Jory came up just one point shy of the school record of 42 points set by Chad Brodhead, the All-Area MVP, in 2013.
Jory scored those 41 points in a 74-66 win over the Pirates, helping the Conqs finish the regular season with an 8-2 record. The schedule consisted of all Channel League games and Cabrillo finished in second place.
Parker Reynolds, Righetti swimUpdated
Reynolds, who's qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials, won the 200-yard IM at the Mountain League Finals after setting the league record in the prelims. He also won the 100-yard free and helped the Warriors take second in the 400 free relay and 200 medley relay.
Reynolds will be swimming at the Olympic Trials next week.
Ethan Blum, Arroyo Grande swimUpdated
Blum, a senior for the Eagles, won the 50 free, the 200 relay, 400 free relay and finished third in the 100 free as the Eagles won the Mountain League title.
Ryan Lacaste, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
Lacaste won the 200 medley relay, the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and helped the Spartans win the 400 free relay as Orcutt Academy took the Ocean League title.
Alex Milner, Santa Maria basketballUpdated
Milner, a Santa Maria High junior, had a MONSTER week shooting the ball for the Saints.
In three wins, Milner scored 82 points and sank 22 3-pointers while also grabbing 20 rebounds.
Milner is also a member of the Saints baseball team.
Sheldon Canley Jr., Lompoc trackUpdated
Canley needed less than 11 seconds to make the list this week. The Lompoc High junior has been nominated multiple times and is back again.
He ran a 10.73 in the 100-meter dash to win at the Channel League Finals. That's the 18th-fastest time in the state and the fastest time in the region this season. He also finished third in the long jump at league finals and helped the Braves win the 4x100.
Ramses Valencia, Hancock trackUpdated
Valencia, a Righetti grad, ran a PR of 10.95 in the 100 meters to qualify with the second fastest time and then went on to qualify sixth in the 200 at the Western State Conference prelims.
Jordyne Sarellano, Righetti softballUpdated
Sarellano had 15 1/3 innings on the mound, going 3-0 with two complete games, both wins over SLO. She threw 3 1/3 innings of relief in the third game.
She did not allow a run, threw two shutouts and gave up just seven hits while striking out 10.
At the plate, she went 2-for-6 with five walks and three RBIs.
Kiana San Juan, Pioneer Valley trackUpdated
San Juan had a hand in helping the Panthers win their first ever league title in girls track.
The senior finished second in the 100 and 200 and third in the 400. She also helped the Panthers win the 4x100 relay.
Avary Cain, St. Joseph basketballUpdated
The freshman had 24 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in a win over Nipomo last week before adding 20 points, three rebounds, five assists and four steals in another win over the Titans.
She also had a 15-point, 10-rebound game in a non-league loss to Clovis West.
Noemi Bravo-Guzman, Orcutt Academy swimUpdated
The sophomore helped the Spartans finish third in the 200 medley and 200 free relays while also winning the 100 fly and the 100 backstroke at the Ocean League Finals last Thursday.
