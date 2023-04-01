The Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand re-opening of the facility which, according to executive director L Erika Weber, has joined the South County Chambers of Commerce.

“It's a post covid re-opening and then we joined the South County Chambers of Commerce,” said Weber. “We've been longtime members of the Santa Maria Chamber and we decided to join the South County Chamber because a lot of the schools that we serve are in Grover Beach and Arroyo Grande."

The Dunes Center is a cultural and historical museum that includes a local favorite: artifacts from the 1923 film "The Ten Commandments," directed by Cecil B. DeMille. The movie was filmed at the dunes.

Docent volunteer for the Dunes Center Eileen Burke encouraged local residents to visit, volunteer and donate to support the center. Burke says the center wants to excavate more of the movie set but that takes money and permitting, so the more people that help the dunes the more the center can do.

The whole Cecil B. DeMille movie set was buried in the dunes and Burke says the size of the set itself is equivalent to two football fields

“It was a huge movie set and at the end of it he (DeMille) was supposed to take it all down, but he ran out of money so they dug a big hole in the sand, buried the set, the sand rolled over and it’s still out there,” said Burke.

The center has pieces of giant sphinx statues. A sphinx is a mythical creature with the head of a human, the wings of an eagle and the body of a lion. According to Burke, on set there were 23 Sphinx statues in total and about 20 of them are still buried in the dunes to this day.

The center is now open Monday through Friday, whereas previously it was by appointment only.

According to Jenise Trinidad Coates, the director of education for the center, there is now a full staff which is why hours have been extended and today's ceremony was aimed at raising awareness in the community that the center is open and people can come by and check it out. Admission is $7 for adults and $6 for seniors, it is free for kids, Guadalupe residents and Dunes Center members.

“I would like people to know what a hidden gem this is and if they haven't been to the Dunes Center they need to come by and say hi, take a look around or join us on one of our hikes that we do monthly,” said Weber.

Christina Hernandez, the outreach coordinator for the center, says it’s important to provide nature education to the community.

Weber says one of the most important things the center does is provide educational programs to the schools in Guadalupe, the Santa Maria Valley and the southern San Luis Obispo County. The center has brought STEM classes and anthropology and archaeology courses into classrooms while also taking youths on field trips out to the beach and into the dunes.

This year, the Dunes Center plans to have many fundraising opportunities to help support the center and the programs it provides.

“We are doing a golf tournament in April and then our annual gala in July and we will be doing a 100-year anniversary celebration for the DeMille film in October,” said Weber.

Weber said the organization is gearing up for summer camps.

"We are looking for funding to help support the after-school programs and summer camps," Weber said.

For more information about how to donate, get involved or how to become a member visit thedunescenter.org.