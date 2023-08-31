A new plan to beautify Guadalupe has been released, and outlines projects to improve beach access, strengthen youth engagement, revitalize the downtown area, increase lodging options, and promote the city as a tourism destination.
“It’s a tool we are going to be able to use for many years to come,” Mayor Ariston Julian said of the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities Community Action Plan.
“This is a great plan. It’s been in the making for a year and a half at least, and it basically focuses on the needs of the community and what we need to do to be able to move our rural recreation programs forward,” said Julian. “It’s a great benchmark for us to actually use as a guide for our future. I think what’s happening is a lot of activities around redevelopment in the city of Guadalupe, which includes parks and recreation. That’s very important to us.”
Guadalupe is one of 25 towns across the nation selected to receive planning assistance through the second round of the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities program, said Megan McConville, senior planner for the project.
The program aims to help communities develop action plans to strengthen their outdoor recreation sectors and revitalize their downtowns. Guadalupe requested planning assistance to leverage the city’s natural amenities to enhance community vitality, according to the plan.
The program is sponsored by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the USDA Forest Service, the Northern Border Regional Commission (NBRC), and the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).
The plan highlights the community location a few miles from the Pacific Ocean and the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes, the largest intact coastal dune ecosystem on Earth that supports a wide range of unique habitats and rare species.
More destinations spotlighted are the Rancho Guadalupe Dunes County Park, Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve, and Oso Flaco Lake.
The plan also notes that while cycling is a popular activity in the city, there are no walking or biking trails or public transportation connecting the downtown with the beach. That fact, according to the plan, is a major barrier for residents without cars and a limiting factor when it comes to attracting tourism.
The final 49-page document includes input from community members given during brainstorming sessions and dot voting exercises to determine which actions were most important or needed immediate attention. The residents worked in small groups to prioritize, discuss plans of action and report back progress and any questions.
The community action plan lists five goals, and actions that will be taken to make them a reality. For beach access the goal is to create more opportunities for safe, convenient, resilient, and free multimodal access from Guadalupe to the beach.
To accomplish this the city plans to secure an agreement with county, state, and federal officials to reopen beach access at Rancho Guadalupe Dunes Preserve with additional transportation and other visitor amenities. A strategic action task force will be formed to identify the best route for the trail from Guadalupe to the beach and increase conservation around the trail to the beach.
With regard to youth engagement, the goal is to create opportunities for youth to pursue their interests in the outdoors, engage in science and nature learning, and take active roles in Guadalupe’s outdoor recreation economy.
Creating internship programs to engage youth in local issues, build job skills, and foster connections with local employers will help accomplish the goal. Additionally, the plan calls for providing free youth programming related to art, nature, life skills, cooking, sewing, environmental justice, and implementing a voucher program for youth volunteers.
Developing a vibrant downtown that reflects the community’s rich cultural diversity and identity is the third goal. To do this, the plan seeks to develop a vision for the downtown that is authentic and supported by community residents. Additionally, efforts already underway for the beautification and restoration of the Amtrak station will continue, and the city will work to secure funding for the Guadalupe Business Association and other community organizations.
Creating lodging options to attract visitors to Guadalupe and lengthen their stays is goal four. To accomplish this the city would develop low-cost overnight accommodations that bicyclists can utilize while riding through Guadalupe, develop a hotel on the second floor of the Far Western property, and explore the ideal location for an additional hotel.
The final goal aims to promote Guadalupe as an attractive destination for adventure, heritage, and recreation tourism, agritourism, and ecotourism. This would involve establishing local farmers markets, creating a billboard or signage on north-south Highway 101 promoting Guadalupe, and hosting a festival highlighting Mixteco indigenous culture.