Guadalupe schools to remain in distance learning for remainder of academic year

The Guadalupe Union School District will remain in distance learning for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, keeping over 1,000 local K-8 students out of classrooms even as neighboring schools move toward reopening.

While schools in Santa Barbara County now are widely permitted to resume in-person learning, the district Board of Trustees decided at its March 10 meeting to delay any return to on-campus instruction until the summer, citing concerns about staff safety, disruption of student learning and logistics of returning to campus.

The district's summer school program, which will take place from June 16 to July 28, will now serve as the trial run for in-person learning leading up to the 2021-22 school year, officials said.

"Summer school would be our test run on in-person learning," trustee Sheila Cepeda said. "At some point, we do have to go back to in-person learning, so maybe we [work] some kinks out during summer school, then we’ll be ready to come back in August."

This plan differs drastically from that of neighboring North County districts, all of which decided to launch hybrid learning, bringing students to campus a couple days per week, before the school year's end.

The Orcutt Union and Lompoc Unified school districts already have begun reintegrating K-6 students, with the Santa Maria-Bonita and Santa Maria Joint Union districts to launch on-campus learning in mid-April.