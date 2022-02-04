After three years of a decline, the number of homicides caused by firearms in 2020 hit its highest level in California in at least a decade.

Statewide, 1,606 people were killed by guns in the first year of pandemic lockdowns, the most recent year for which data is available.

It wasn’t just the number of people killed. A higher percentage of people were killed by firearms in 2020 than in any year since at least 2011.

Of those, nearly half were killed by a handgun. The number is almost certainly higher, since 23% of all firearm homicides reported by police did not specify or could not determine the type of firearm used.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

