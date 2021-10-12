The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department is offering a Halloween candy jar take-and-make class at Elwin Mussell Senior Center from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 19.
All supplies are provided, and residents can either participate in the class or pick up the craft kit to complete at home. Registration costs $22 and is available at cityofsantamaria.org/register.
