Halloween Horror Movie Night at DANA - Night of the Living Dead

Come watch this classic thriller under the stars October 16th starting at 7 p.m. at the DANA Adobe & Cultural Center!
All precautions will be taken to keep participants safe and healthy during COVID-19.
Masks, social distancing, and handwashing will be enforced.
Snacks will be for sale.
No outside food or drink.
$5 Parking Fee
RSVP today Limited spots available!
https://secure.lglforms.com/form.../s/_5BulQX-xpTuSao7GxVJMQ
6 people are allowed per social distanced square, if you have a larger group, please rsvp for more than one square.
Please no pets unless they are service animals.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
In this Series
What you need to know for Tuesday, October 6
-
Updated
38 residents, 24 staff test positive in COVID-19 outbreak at Santa Maria Post Acute
-
Updated
Santa Maria teen identified as possible Lake Nacimiento drowning victim
-
Updated
Santa Maria youth, community leaders rally in support of Proposition 15
- 14 updates
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!