Hancock College graduates 20 fire cadets after training halted due to COVID-19
Hancock College graduates 20 fire cadets after training halted due to COVID-19

  • Updated
Twenty cadets graduated from Hancock College's Fire Academy during a small ceremony Friday after they formally completed training that was stopped for several months due to COVID-19.

The graduation of Battalion 145 was held at the Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc, where cadets received certificates signifying they met and exceeded the state and national training standards for Firefighter I certification, according to Hancock Fire Academy coordinator Andy Densmore.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

