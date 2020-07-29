Hancock College plans for Aug. 12 drive-through commencement for Class of 2020

After opting to delay their commencement ceremony in the spring, the Hancock College Class of 2020 will get the chance to celebrate during a drive-through commencement Aug. 12, college officials shared this week.

The decision to postpone came after college administrators determined that an in-person ceremony could not be held safely in May, and students stated they preferred a delayed ceremony rather than a virtual replacement.

Nearly 3,000 Hancock College students were eligible to graduate with degrees and earn certificates at the original May 29 commencement. At the August ceremony, 300 students from the Class of 2020 plan to attend, college spokeswoman Lauren Milbourne said.

Milbourne said the drive-through ceremony will take place on campus from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with students permitted to drive up to a stage set up on a lawn, exit their cars and cross the stage one by one.

"The 2020 commencement ceremony will be a drive-through event with the opportunity for every graduate to walk across the stage, receive their diploma and get their photograph taken," Milbourne said.

Heidi Mendiola, who completed her administration of justice degree in the spring, helped plan the ceremony in her role as Hancock's student trustee, along with other members of the Associated Student Body Government (ASGB.)