Allan Hancock College pitcher Isaac Baez has committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at Mid-America Christian University next season.

"I've lived here in Santa Maria my entire life and venturing out to live in another part of the country is something I've always wanted to do," Baez said. "After speaking to the coaching staff at MACU about their baseball program, I realized that this was the place for me."

Baez, a St. Joseph graduate, is currently in his third overall season with the Bulldogs. He has collected one win, one save, and earned five starts through 11 appearances. Baez has tallied 28 strikeouts with a 4.75 earned run average through 30 1/3 innings on the season.

Baez also secured four wins and one save during his freshman campaign and secured one victory during last year's abbreviated season.

"My time here at AHC has helped me become mentally and physically stronger. The coaching staff has built my mindset and confidence up to be able to compete at the next level," added Baez. "I can't thank the college and my coaches enough for all they have done."

MACU, located in Oklahoma, is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

Bulldogs smash Moorpark, fall to Cuesta

Hancock topped Moorpark College 12-2 in a Western State Conference showdown at John Osborne Field on Tuesday and then lost at Cuesta on Wednesday, 11-5.

On Tuesday, the Raiders (13-21, 10-9 WSC) got on the board first with a pair of runs in the opening frame, but Jake Steels evened the odds in the second after driving in two runs with a single through the right side. Jacob Ruley put Hancock ahead in the next frame by plating a pair after knocking a single through the left side gap.

The Bulldogs (18-17, 8-11 WSC) tacked on another three runs in the fifth after Kalub Ramirez registered his first homer of the season and Dylan Howell posted a two-run RBI with a double down the left field line. The home squad caught fire once more during their final at-bat with a five-run streak. Luke Wenzel led the rally with a double to right center that scored two while Joey Freitas, Evan Steinberger, and Jacob Ruley each plated one.

Ruley led the Bulldogs at the plate after recording three RBIs, one run, and one hit while being walked twice. Parker Haskell also had a productive day in the box with a 2-for-3 showing that included four runs and two walks, while Steels and Vander Hodges led the running effort with one stolen base apiece.

Matthew Gonzales collected his fourth win of the season after starting on the bump. He struck out two batters and surrendered two earned runs on six hits through as many innings. Lucas Earle struck out three batters and allowed one hit after tossing two innings en route to a non-decision performance. Vance Serrano appeared as the closer for the final frame, also earning a no-decision, and struck out one.

In the lost to Cuesta, Steels went 1-for-5 with a home run. Cuesta scored four in the first off starter Nate Wentzel and went up 7-2 in the fifth.

Arroyo Grande grad Ethan Royal went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs for Cuesta.

Joey Freitas, Kalub Ramirez and Vander Hodges eat went 2-for-5 for Hancock. Ramirez had a double.

College softball

Hancock crushes Cuesta

Hancock secured a convincing 10-2 victory over Western State Conference foe Cuesta College on Tuesday at the AHC Softball Field.

Briana Munoz used a single to left-center to drive home the first run of the game in the opening inning before the Bulldogs (19-12, 7-3 WSC) put together a five-run rally in the second. Mya Mendoza and Xchelle Glidewell led the scoring effort with a pair of two-run RBIs, while Abigail Salazar plated one. Mendoza came through again in the fourth with a shot over the left field fence, securing her 10th homer of the season. The Cougars (13-23, 4-7 WSC) managed to score one run in the fifth and one in the sixth, but a two-run RBI from Munoz and a single RBI by Mendoza forced the run-rule to close the game early.

Munoz collected her eighth win of the season after twirling a complete game in the circle. She struck out five batters and surrendered one earned run on five hits.

The Bulldogs are set to return to action on Saturday with a doubleheader in Bakersfield. They'll start the day with a non-conference contest against Southwestern at 1 p.m. before closing the trip with a WSC showdown against Bakersfield at 3.

High school baseball

Righetti beats Cabrillo

Righetti beat Cabrillo 13-1 in the first game of the Central Coast Baseball Classic.

Omar Reynoso struck out five over four innings and hit a two-run homer. Gavin Long went 2-for-2 with an RBI and Ricky Smith drove in two runs, going 1-for-3.

Freshman Blake Thayer collected his first varsity hit.

The Warriors are 15-1 on the season.

Lompoc finishes 3-0 at Nipomo tourney

Lompoc completed a 3-0 run in the Nipomo Tournament with a 26-0 win over Orcutt Academy in five innings on Wednesday.

Offensively, Gabe Hirzel led the onslaught with a two-run Homer in the second inning. It was the senior's second home run on the season.

Evan Chavez was the starting pitcher for the Braves and didn't allow a run in four innings. Jordan Scott pitched a perfect fifth to close out the game, striking out two of the three batters he faced.

Lompoc freshman Aiden Parr collected his first varsity hit on an RBI single. He also walked with the bases loaded and was hit by a pitch.

Lompoc pitchers did not allow an earned run in the three games played in the tournament.

Lompoc has won five straight.

Nipomo beats Dunn 13-9

Nate Reese went 3-for-4 with three runs and three RBIs for the Titans in their win over Dunn at their tournament Wednesday.

Wade Arkinson had a hit, an RBI and two runs scored. Reese had a triple and Arkinson hit a home run.

Osvaldo Guerrero and Dillon Horton each scored two runs.

Jose Grajada started on the mound and struck out six over four innings of work, giving up just two hits.

Arroyo Grande beats St. Francis

Marc Byrum struck out 11 over six innings, giving up just three hits, in a 7-0 win over Watsonville St. Francis on Wednesday.

Judah Hill had a hit and two runs scored. Josiah Cabreros went 2-for-3 with a run and two RBIs.

Cabreros had two doubles. Ryan Tayman, Byrum and Adison Janowicz had one each.

Niko Ikenoyama went 2-for-3 with a run.

