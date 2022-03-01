The Hancock College women's basketball team kicked off its playoff run with a convincing win over Victor Valley Tuesday night, pulling away from the Rams in the second quarter en route to a 65-53 victory.

Victor Valley took an 11-10 lead in the first quarter on an Antania Watkins free throw and after Kayla Taylor scored on a layup to give Hancock a 12-11 lead, the Bulldogs never looked back.

A Jayci Bayne 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 19-13 lead near the end of the first quarter and the Bulldogs out-scored the Rams 14-7 in the second to lead 33-21 at the break.

Two free throws from Julianna Sanchez did cut Hancock's lead to 36-28 in the third, but Taylor scored on another layup to give the Bulldogs a double-digit cushion and another Bayne 3-pointer put the Bulldogs 43-28 in the third.

A Krista Andersen 3-pointer gave Hancock its biggest lead of the night at 53-36 and the Bulldogs led 54-40 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Hancock's lead remained in double-digits for the rest of the game as Victor Valley was never able to launch a sustained comeback attempt against the Bulldogs.

After scoring 43 points to top the 1,000-point mark in her career in a win over Oxnard on Feb. 21, Bayne had another productive game Tuesday, scoring a game-high 26 points, going 6 for 14 from 3-point range and 9 for 28 from the field.

Bayne also had 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals while committing just one turnover in the win.

Hancock recorded 22 assists as a team as Alexandria Paquet led the way with seven. Though her shot wasn't falling -- she went 2 for 10 from the field -- Paquet had an impressive all-around game, recording five rebounds, four steals and two blocks to go along with her seven assists and four points.

Taylor had 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, a steal and four blocks for the 'Dogs.

Victor Valley relied on the quickness of its guards to slash to the basket and Hancock's defense was able to stifle the Rams' scoring inside. Victor Valley did get to the line 27 times, making 17 free throws.

Jordan Brooks, a 6-foot center, went 8 for 11 from the free throw line and finished with 14 points for the Rams. Watkins led Victor Valley with 18 points. She went 5 for 8 from the line and 6 for 15 from the field.

Brooks did finish with a game-high five blocks.

The Rams shot just 30.4% from the field and went 2 for 11 from 3-point range.

Hancock out-rebounded Victor Valley 50-40 on the night and forced 15 Victor Valley turnovers while committing just nine.

Maniss and Taylor each had 10 points for Hancock and Carlissa Solorio added eight. Maniss had 11 rebounds, four steals and four assists as Solorio had nine rebounds.

Hancock advances to play at Mt. San Antonio College Thursday in the second round of the CCAA SoCal Regional playoffs.

Hancock hosted Victor Valley as the No. 16 seed. The Rams were the 17 seed. Mt. SAC is the No. 1 seed in the SoCal region and 23-3 on the season.