Allan Hancock College is encouraging students to apply for the California College Corps program.
The college is accepting applications for the second student cohort for the statewide program, which allows participating students to earn a living stipend and money for college in exchange for volunteering with area nonprofit organizations. Last year, Hancock welcomed 50 students as part of the program's inaugural cohort.
Students who are accepted into the program as College Corps “fellows” will work with K-12 schools, food banks or climate action organizations to build healthier and more equitable communities across California. In exchange, they can receive up to $10,000, including a living stipend throughout the service term and an Education Award upon completion of 450 service hours.
The program also provides students with job experience and skills, as well as access to training, networking and professional development opportunities.
Current College Corps fellow and Hancock student Tania Salinas says being part of the program has been an educational and rewarding experience.
Salinas worked as a tutor for the nonprofit Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley as part of the program.
“It’s really nice helping your community,” said Salinas. “You just see how happy the kids get when they see you, and you see that they’re improving. You’re actually helping them."
The College Corps program is open to full-time Hancock students who are in good academic standing. AB 540 CA Dream Act students are also eligible.
Applications for the program are due by April 30. To lean more and apply, visit https://www.hancockcollege.edu/careers/collegecorps.php.