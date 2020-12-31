You are the owner of this article.
Hancock women make playoffs despite being short-handed
Hancock women make playoffs despite being short-handed

Despite only having six healthy players for much of the season, the Hancock women's basketball team still made the CCCAA playoffs.

“I’ve had small rosters before,” coach Cary Nerelli told the Times early in 2020. “But nothing like this.”

The Bulldogs actually had five players during one game. Point guard Aryanna Gonzales was out for that one with an injured ankle. The Bulldogs finished 14-16 despite those obstacles.

