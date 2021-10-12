The Haunted Hills drive-through event at the rodeo grounds runs Thursdays to Saturdays through Oct. 30, with $55 single-vehicle tickets available for 30-minute time slots between 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

Residents can also experience the 2-mile route via a $70 per-person hayride. For tickets and more information, visit elksrec.com/p/events/haunted-hills.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

