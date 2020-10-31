Haunting history: Visiting the unmarked grave of Santa Maria's first hanging victim

Back in 1890, a rabble-rousing saloon owner named Edmund Luther Criswell became Santa Maria's first and only known hanging victim after killing the local constable in a shootout, creating a haunting legend that continues to be told over a century later.

This is one of several stories about early Santa Maria that has been preserved throughout the years by historians and in the Santa Maria Cemetery. Along with Criswell's unmarked grave, the cemetery holds the graves of Harry Blochman, a 13-year-old from a well-respected family whose 1901 murder shocked the town, and of Civil War soldiers fighting for both the Union and the Confederacy.

In a series of videos called "History in the Cemetery," Santa Maria Valley Historical Museum curator Cindy Ransick shares the stories of Criswell and other figures who have come to be associated with Santa Maria's early history.

Even before his murder of constable Isaac Wesley "Doc" Southard, Criswell had gotten on the town's bad side, thanks to his surly attitude and practice of posting insulting messages about local residents inside his business, the Seventy-Six Saloon.

"In his saloon he had a blackboard, and he liked to write scurrilous statements about the townspeople, usually townspeople of some standing, and that's kind of what got him at odds with Doc Southard … who came into town to put a stop to all of that writing," Ransick said.