Holiday cheer is front and center in communities across the globe during the holiday season. This year, celebrants can make this joyous season even more special by singing some of their favorite holiday songs.
One holiday season favorite is "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," a familiar tune that audiences first heard when it was sung by Judy Garland in the MGM musical "Meet Me in St. Louis" in 1944. The song was a hit among American troops serving in World War II and remains a beloved staple of holiday celebrations today.
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
Let your heart be light
From now on,
our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
Make the Yuletide gay,
From now on,
our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days,
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years,
We all will be together
If the fates allow,
So hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
Let your heart be light
From now on,
our troubles will be out of sight
Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
Make the Yuletide gay,
From now on,
our troubles will be miles away
Here we are as in olden days,
Happy golden days of yore
Faithful friends who are dear to us
Gather near to us once more
Through the years,
We all will be together
If the fates allow,
So hang a shining star upon the highest bough
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now
Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane
Lyrics courtesy of Songfacts.com HL19A344
SOCIAL MEDIA TEXT: One holiday season favorite is "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," a familiar tune that audiences first heard when it was sung by Judy Garland in the MGM musical "Meet Me in St. Louis" in 1944.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.