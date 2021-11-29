"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" has been recorded by many artists over the years. It was written in the 1940s by composers Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. The song was featured in the movie "Meet Me in St. Louis" and sung by Judy Garland, who immortalized it. More than 10 years after Garland introduced the world to the song, Frank Sinatra released a Christmas album to revitalize his music career and wanted to include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," though he asked composer Martin to tweak the lyrics to give it a lighter tone. Martin obliged, and the newer version has since widely become the standard.
"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
Let your heart be light,
From now on our troubles
Will be out of sight.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas,
Make the yuletide gay,
From now on our troubles
Will be miles away.
Here we are as in olden days,
Happy golden days of yore,
Faithful friends who are dear to us,
Gather near to us, once more.
Through the years we all will be together,
If the fates allow,
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough.
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now.
Here we are as in olden days,
Happy golden days of yore,
Faithful friends who are dear to us,
Gather near to us, once more.
Through the years we all will be together
If the fates allow,
Hang a shining star upon the highest bough,
And have yourself a merry little Christmas now.
Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane
Lyrics courtesy of Azlyrics.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.