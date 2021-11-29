Listen to Michael's Christmas at Home Playlist: https://MichaelBuble.lnk.to/christmasathome

Lyrics:

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Let your heart be light

From now on

Our troubles will be out of sight

Have yourself a merry little Christmas

Make the yuletide gay

From now on

Our troubles will be miles away

Here we are as in olden days

Happy golden days of yore

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us, once more

Through the years

We all will be together

If the fates allow

Hang a shining star

Upon the highest bough

And have yourself a merry little Christmas right now

Faithful friends who are dear to us

Gather near to us, once more

Through the years

We all will be together

If the fates allow

So hang a shining star

Upon the highest bough

A merry little Christmas now

Michael Bublé - Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas [Official HD]

Michael Buble

Christmas Songs

Christmas Music

best christmas songs

christmas carols

holiday music

christmas playlist

holiday songs

Christmas TikTok

Christmas special 2020

"Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" has been recorded by many artists over the years. It was written in the 1940s by composers Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane. The song was featured in the movie "Meet Me in St. Louis" and sung by Judy Garland, who immortalized it. More than 10 years after Garland introduced the world to the song, Frank Sinatra released a Christmas album to revitalize his music career and wanted to include "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," though he asked composer Martin to tweak the lyrics to give it a lighter tone. Martin obliged, and the newer version has since widely become the standard.

Written by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blane

Lyrics courtesy of Azlyrics.com 

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

