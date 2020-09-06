Heart of the Valley: Chapels have historic presence in the region

On April 30, 1967, the Sisquoc Church in Foxen Canyon was dedicated as the first Santa Barbara County landmark in ceremonies conducted at the rear of the more than 100-year-old edifice.
More than 200 people had come for the event that was sponsored by the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society and headed by the Society president, Gaylord Jones. Those who came to the event were county officials, Franciscan fathers, representatives of Tri-County historical groups, descendants of early-day area families who played a role in the building of the church, neighbors and those simply interested in history of all parts of the Santa Barbara County.
Supervisor Daniel G. Grant, chairman of the county’s advisory landmark committee, opened the program and Gaylord Jones presided.
The invocation was given by Father Camillus MacRory, OFM, pastor of Old Mission Santa Ines and greetings were brought to the crowd of about 200 by W. Edwin Glenhill of Santa Barbara, president of the Conference of California Historical Societies. The Flag bearers, Ms. Meta Melschau, Mrs. Velda Elliot and Mrs. Inez Lukeman, were representatives of Santa Maria Parlor 276, Native Daughters of the Golden West.
The flag salute was led by Loretta Alison, Rhonda Dutra, Donna Pacheco and Caroline Simas, members of Campfire Blue Birds, Group 35 of the Blochman School, Sisquoc.
Father Maynard Geiger, OFM, archivist of Old Mission Santa Barbara, spoke on “Voices Past and Present” in relation to the church.
The church’s hand carved redwood marker sign was presented by Supervisor Grant. Besides Gledhil and Jones, those taking part in the dedicatory rite conducted by Father Geiger were Loren Nicholson, president of the San Luis Obispo County Historical Society; Earl Calver, president of the Lompoc Historical Society; Mrs. Robert P. Gleason, vice-president of the Santa Inez Valley Historical Society; and Mrs. Ann Hebel, president of the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society.
In addition to the music being offered during the program, Benediction was given by Father Vincent McCabe of St. Louis de Montfort Church, Santa Maria.
When Supervisor Grant got up to speak, he grabbed the microphone and said, “This is a memorable moment. Late in the year 1965 the County of Santa Barbara established a County Historical Landmark Advisory Committee and directed this committee to screen and review historical sites within our county that have a definite significance to our background.
“This historical landmark committee began functioning in the early part of 1966. And the Committee is represented county wide.
“The first landmark to be reviewed by this committee,” he said, “was the Sisquoc Church. This site was reviewed by the committee, historical background was researched, and the committee adopted a resolution submitted by the board of supervisors last Spring. The board earlier in the summer acted officially to designate the Sisquoc Church as a county historical site. This designation was then forwarded to the Department of Beach and Parks in Sacramento and officially registered in Sacramento as a historical site in our county.”
Grant then turned the meeting over to Jones.
Jones took note of the “happy occasion” and said, “we are not alone of course – the Goleta Historical Society, the Santa Barbara Historical Society the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Society, all in Sant Barbara county, really are a part of this program.”
W. Edwin Gledhill, president of the California Conference of Historical Societies and a member of the landmark committee congratulated members of the Santa Maria Historical Society “on the occasion of the permanent preservation of the historic Sisquoc Church with its memories of the Benjamin Foxen family and the early history of the valley.
“We are grateful to chairman Daniel Grant and the board of supervisors for enactment of this ordinance to preserve this landmark and for their creation of the Santa Barbara Advisory Landmark Committee as a legislative instrument to preserve the Sisquoc Church which is a part of the beginning of the American period of your history. “
Winston Wickenden, chairman of the Sisquoc Church Committee and grandson of Frederick and Ramona Foxen,told the history of the church and how it came to be. He and Ramona Foxen were married in the San Luis Obispo mission in 1859.
“In 1874, Benjamin Foxen died and was buried near the original Foxen home which was located about three miles from Ramona’s and Fred’s home.
“Several years after her father was buried, she told Frederick that she would like to have a place to have a church and also to have a burial spot for her father. A piece of property had been purchased by Frederick Wickenden from the federal government in 1872 and about 1875-76 the plot was donated for a church and graveyard. When all was prepared, the little church was built and then the body of Benjamin Foxen was brought down and buried in the corner of the cemetery plot where it remains today.
Father Maynard Geiger, archivist of Old Mission Santa Barbara, concluded his talk by saying, “Today we stand on ground that is both sacred and historic. Sacred because we have gathered together here to dedicate a place which was a home of decent brotherhood for the families who lived in these valleys. It is historic because here was the center of the early pioneers of this area.
“This church is reserved not only because it is old but because it is at type of a church that represents the California type of American building of a church between the California Mission period and the modern era. So it represents a period of transition The type of church that was built in the countryside and in our smaller town and just as we preserve those of another period it is only just that we preserve this church also to tell people of a future day about the humble beginnings in small towns of the valley.
Father J. B. McNally, who built this church also built two others in a similar form, one in Lompoc and another in Guadalupe and to these framed churches he put two little towers. So, in his pride he must have considered these as miniature cathedrals. And around the countryside – he was a very zealous man – in order to meet his flock, he and they must have looked upon these little cathedrals in the sun as their own homes and the extension of their homes meaningful to them and to their lives.
“There was never a resident priest here. This place was served from Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Santa Ines and Lompoc and Arroyo Grande and even in the ‘30’s we Franciscans of Mission Santa Barbara used to come up here at least once a year when there was a neighborhood gathering, and we conducted services within this church. The church is dedicated to San Ramon or Saint Raymond and it is wonderful that even though it has not been used for many, many years for services, it has remained so intact.”
Father Geiger gave thanks to all those who played a role in “keeping this place to be held in veneration in the future.”
He ended his talk by asking that “the memory of the pioneers remain ever green and may those who have fostered their memory be never forgotten.”
Following the dedication program, many went through the church whose altar had been decorated with flowers for the occasion.
Dedication participants and guests were hosted by Mr. and Mrs. Winston Wickenden at an open house at the old, part adobe Wickenden house on Rancho Tinaquaic located about a mile from the church, in Foxen Canyon. Refreshments were served and the Wickendens conducted guided tours through the house.
For more information about the Benjamin Foxen Memorial Chapel, please call 805-937-1334.
Because of the coronavirus, Mass is suspended there until further notice
Shirley Contreras lives in Orcutt and writes for the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society. She can be contacted at 623-8193 or at shirleycontreras2@yahoo.com. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories she’s written for the Santa Maria Times since 1991, is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.
