Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it will operate low-flying helicopters east of Nipomo and in the Huasna area Tuesday and again Friday as part of an emergency preparedness drill.
Helicopters will be flying low during daylight hours Tuesday in preparation for the drill and during daylight hours Friday when the actual drill takes place in Tier 2 and Tier 3 fire areas, a PG&E spokeswoman said.
The drill will test the utility’s preparedness for a public safety power shut-off, when the utility intentionally cuts electrical service to certain areas when wildfire danger is high, particularly during periods of strong winds, low humidity and high heat.
The spokeswoman said electric service will not be intentionally cut off during the drill.
