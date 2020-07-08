Here's our pitch: Get off the bench and get baseball-ready with our MLB Newsletter!

Baseball is back! Well, sort of. Well, maybe. Well, with an asterisk. Whatever happens with the national pastime -- games, practices, workouts, players opting out of the season, playoff formats, rules changes -- we can keep you in the know with our MLB Newsletter.
Recent newsletters have featured stories such as:
→ New Yankee pitcher Gerrit Cole’s outlook in getting ready for the season
→ How the shortened season will affect free agency
→ How reporters will cover the action in the midst of a pandemic
As it stands, the 60-game 2020 regular season is scheduled to begin on Thursday night, July 23, with the defending World Series champion Washington Nationals hosting the New York Yankees. That would be followed by a West Coast matchup featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers welcoming the San Francisco Giants to Dodger Stadium.
Of course, between now and then, with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on so much of society these days, many things could change.
Whatever the news, we’ve got your covered, with our free MLB Newsletter, which will be delivered weekly directly to your inbox. Click here to sign up now and while you’re there, check out the other newsletters we have to offer!
You can sign up or unsubscribe to our MLB email -- and our other newsletter offerings -- at any time. Change your settings by clicking the “Edit your e-mail newsletter subscriptions” link at the bottom of any newsletter.
As always, thank you for being a member!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!