High school district officials report high engagement in distance learning, but work to increase support

A month after the school year kicked off with distance learning, Santa Maria Joint-Union High School District administrators are analyzing student engagement rates and working to increase support for families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a special meeting Tuesday, Board of Education members shared data to give a picture of student engagement at Righetti, Santa Maria and Pioneer Valley high schools, broken down by grade level for each school.

Data gathered by teachers showed generally high levels of student participation in distance learning for the start of the school year. The average percentage of all students confirmed to be regularly logging on and completing assignments was around 95% at Righetti, 85% at Santa Maria High School and 88% at Pioneer Valley.

Simultaneously, truancy rates from the district included the amount of students who had at least three unexcused absences from class so far. The average percentages of students hitting this bar were 68% at Righetti, 56% at Santa Maria High and 63% at Pioneer Valley.

Engagement data was not available for Delta, but truancy was reported to be 65% between grades 11 and 12.

Assistant Superintendent John Davis explained that due to the strict definition of truancy from the state, several students technically fit the definition. Overall, however, he said student engagement rates are very encouraging.

"Although those [truancy] numbers appear quite high, I think the more meaningful numbers to look at are the engagement numbers, which show how many students are actually Zooming in for synchronous instruction [and] completing assignments," Davis said