Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent

The Orcutt Union School District board has selected Holly Edds as the final candidate for superintendent, with one last vote needed to confirm her selection.

Edds has served on the school district's management team for 16 years, with the past 10 years spent in the role of assistant superintendent of educational services.

In addition to district management roles, Edds also served as principal of Joe Nightingale Elementary School for six years.

The board began the candidate search after current district superintendent Deborah Blow announced her retirement in January, effective at the end of the 2019-20 academic year.

After a national search, board President Liz Phillips said Edds was the clear choice at the board's Wednesday meeting.

“Based on the feedback and criteria received during our stakeholder process, we're looking for someone with both a vision and dedication that will keep students and teachers at the center, and with experience supporting a diverse community," Phillips said. "As part of our national search, we interviewed a number of experienced and promising candidates, but it was clear that Dr. Holly Edds had the professional background, and passion to lead our district into its next chapter."

The Orcutt Union School District includes Joe Nightingale, Olga Reed, Alice Shaw, Patterson Road, Pine Grove and Ralph Dunlap elementary schools, Orcutt Academy Charter School, Orcutt Junior High School and Orcutt Academy High School.

