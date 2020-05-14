You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent
0 comments

Holly Edds chosen as final candidate for Orcutt Union School District superintendent

Dr Holly Edds

Edds

 Contributed photo

The Orcutt Union School District board has selected Holly Edds as the final candidate for superintendent, with one last vote needed to confirm her selection.

Edds has served on the school district's management team for 16 years, with the past 10 years spent in the role of assistant superintendent of educational services. 

In addition to district management roles, Edds also served as principal of Joe Nightingale Elementary School for six years. 

+16 Photos: Orcutt Academy floats balloons in weather experiments

The board began the candidate search after current district superintendent Deborah Blow announced her retirement in January, effective at the end of the 2019-20 academic year. 

After a national search, board President Liz Phillips said Edds was the clear choice at the board's Wednesday meeting. 

“Based on the feedback and criteria received during our stakeholder process, we're looking for someone with both a vision and dedication that will keep students and teachers at the center, and with experience supporting a diverse community," Phillips said. "As part of our national search, we interviewed a number of experienced and promising candidates, but it was clear that Dr. Holly Edds had the professional background, and passion to lead our district into its next chapter."

The Orcutt Union School District includes Joe Nightingale, Olga Reed, Alice Shaw, Patterson Road, Pine Grove and Ralph Dunlap elementary schools, Orcutt Academy Charter School, Orcutt Junior High School and Orcutt Academy High School. 

Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Santa Maria City Reporter

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Laura Place covers city government, policy and elections in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County. Follow her on Twitter @itslaurasplace

Related to this story

Most Popular

Santa Maria plan for reopening businesses moves forward

Santa Maria plan for reopening businesses moves forward

  • Updated

As Santa Maria businesses near the end of their seventh week navigating revenue loss and restricted service under the state's stay-at-home order, many are beginning to look ahead to the "new normal" once they can reopen. 

+2
Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked
Local

Lompoc COVID-19 testing site opens at Anderson Rec Center with all appointments booked

  • Updated

A steady stream of people, all wearing face coverings, filtered through Lompoc’s Anderson Recreation Center on Friday, the first day of communitywide COVID-19 testing in the city. The site became the third — joining similar centers in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara — to be opened by Santa Barbara County in an effort to expand access to testing in the county.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News