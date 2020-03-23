Homeless shelters near capacity, while staff seek additional facilities, resources

As COVID-19 cases rise, homeless shelters on the Central Coast are hitting capacity while staff work around the clock to set up additional facilities and put in place increased hygiene practices critical to preventing the spread.
Over 1,900 people reported homelessness in the county during the 2020 Homeless Point in Time Count conducted in January, including 674 people living in shelters and 629 living in their cars.
Since declaring a state of emergency, the city of Santa Maria and the county became eligible for emergency assistance for programs including homeless assistance.
On Monday, it was announced that Santa Maria and Santa Barbara County received $350,000 in grants for COVID-19 emergency homelessness funding from the California Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council for additional facilities.
In the meantime, shelters operated by Good Samaritan are near capacity with over 240 people spread between Lompoc and Santa Maria, and are unable to accept new clients.
Some of the organization’s programs have closed as a result of the pandemic, with staff being reassigned to work in shelters and programs that are still operational, spokeswoman Alexis Nshamamba said.
“We are so proud of our staff working selflessly around the clock right now,” Nshamamba said.
Good Samaritan has prepared their shelters to allow for social distancing between clients, she said. In addition, staff have notified their partners of their capacity status to prevent having to turn away referred clients at the door.
Along with shelters reaching capacity, the closures of public facilities, while intended to limit community spread of the virus, also have limited resources that many in the community rely on.
Public libraries, which offer shelter, WiFi and computers for connectivity have been closed in Santa Maria and throughout the county, along with community gyms and recreation centers that provide shower facilities.
In response to these resource and shelter shortages, the County Emergency Operations Center, along with the county’s Social Services and Community Services departments, have formed a COVID-19 task force to offset these impacts and provide more options for shelter and hygiene opportunities.
“This is an unprecedented time of need,” said Kimberlee Albers, county Homeless Assistance Program manager.
In times of emergency, Social Services can enact use agreements with different areas in the city to open emergency shelters. The county opened its first shelter through a use agreement at the Santa Maria High School gym on Saturday, with plans to open locations in other areas in the future depending on the need.
At a Monday press conference, the Santa Barbara Public Health Department announced that the county is considering opening additional shelters throughout the county.
Along with being a place to practice shelter-at-home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the emergency shelter offers three meals a day, phone charging and hand-washing stations and showers for up to 80. The shelter housed 20 people Sunday night.
In order to help the homeless practice hygiene, the county Homeless Assistance Program has set up extra hand-washing stations in high areas of traffic throughout the county. These stations, as well as public bathroom locations, have been detailed on a digital map on the Housing and Community Development COVID-19 Response website.
California nonprofit PATH, which operates homeless shelters and programs in Santa Barbara County, also has implemented precautions at their facilities including requiring residents to sanitize their hands and receive a COVID-19 screening tool before entry each evening.
These screenings examine the homeless for signs of respiratory illness at shelters throughout the county, Health Care for the Homeless Program Coordinator Ralph Barbosa said.
If a homeless person shows symptoms consistent with coronavirus, that person is removed from the shelter and given primary care at a shelter clinic, Barbosa said. If testing for COVID-19 is needed, the individual is taken to an isolated location designated by the Care for the Homeless Program and assisted until they are either better or their tests results come back.
During this time, they are checked on by members of the program and assisted by personnel from other county departments if needed, such as Behavioral Wellness.
Laura Place covers city government for the Santa Maria Times.
