Homeless shelters near capacity, while staff seek additional facilities, resources

“We are so proud of our staff working selflessly around the clock right now,” Nshamamba said.

Good Samaritan has prepared their shelters to allow for social distancing between clients, she said. In addition, staff have notified their partners of their capacity status to prevent having to turn away referred clients at the door.

Along with shelters reaching capacity, the closures of public facilities, while intended to limit community spread of the virus, also have limited resources that many in the community rely on.

Public libraries, which offer shelter, WiFi and computers for connectivity have been closed in Santa Maria and throughout the county, along with community gyms and recreation centers that provide shower facilities.

In response to these resource and shelter shortages, the County Emergency Operations Center, along with the county’s Social Services and Community Services departments, have formed a COVID-19 task force to offset these impacts and provide more options for shelter and hygiene opportunities.

“This is an unprecedented time of need,” said Kimberlee Albers, county Homeless Assistance Program manager.