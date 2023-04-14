The Righetti softball team gave itself a big boost with a nine-run third inning Friday.
Righetti junior third baseman Lillie Torres believes the Warriors gave themselves a big confidence booster in the process.
"I think that inning will give us the confidence we need for improvement at this point," Lillie Torres said after the Warriors finished with an 11-1 win over St. Bonaventure at the Hagerman Sports Complex in a Pool C game at the annual Best of the West Tournament that Righetti is hosting.
The Warriors (3-10 after the win) had never scored nine runs in a game this season, let alone an inning.
Torres drove a 1-1 pitch from St. Bonaventure freshman reliever Savannah Martinez into right field for a base hit in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Meghan Calderon with the last run, the one Righetti needed to get to the 10-run margin for the game to be called at that point.
The Seraphs dropped to 10-7 with the loss. At press time, both teams had one Pool C game left Friday, Righetti against unbeaten Sutter and St. Bonaventure against Huntington Beach.
Both teams had a rough time of it in their first pool play game Thursday. Huntington Beach beat Righetti 12-1 and Sutter beat St. Bonaventure 14-0.
The Warriors were solid all-around against the Seraphs, however. Every Righetti starter had at least one of the team's 17 hits and scored at least one run. The defense behind freshman right-hander Emily Fortin, who scattered six hits in a complete game, was steady.
Martinez, the third St. Bonaventure pitcher, didn't exactly stymie the Warriors after coming in with one out and eight runs in during the third but, with her off-speed pitches, she slowed them down enough with her off-speed pitches to keep Righetti from reaching a 10-run margin.
Until, that is, Torres singled home Calderon in the sixth.
"I just had to be patient," said Torres. "I saw she was trying to work me outside. I got a pitch more on the inside part of the plate, which I like, and I was able to drive it."
Righetti, up 1-0 when the bottom of the third started, sent 16 batters to the plate and racked up 11 hits then.
Torres got the big Righetti third started with a lead-off single. The first seven Righetti batters to face Seraphs starter Jennifer Garcia in the inning got a base hit.
Righetti freshman center fielder Sereniti Lopez had two RBI hits in the third, a two-run double and a one-run single.
Lopez wound up with three hits and three RBIs. Torres went 3-for-3 and finished with two runs batted in. Seven Warriors had at least one RBI, and lead-off batter Emily Ramirez racked up two, with a single in the third.
Pool play in the tournament wrapped up Friday night. Three tournament games were slated to take place at Righetti Saturday, including the 2:15 p.m. championship game. All of the others, including the 2:45 p.m. third place game, were set to take place at Hagerman.
Baseball
Central Coast Classic
Host Righetti ended a 2-1 tournament appearance with a solid 5-2 win Friday over a Newbury Park team that was 15-5 going in. Righetti improved to 15-6.
The entire three-day tournament took place at Righetti.
Righetti senior right-hander Alex Robles pitched a five-hit complete game, striking out eight. Tobin Thomas hit a key two-run double for Righetti in the fifth.
The host team bounced back after seeing Turlock Pitman snap its 10-game winning streak Thursday by beating Westlake Village Westlake 7-2 in a later tournament game that day. Pitman beat Righetti 9-7 Thursday.
Caden Cuccia drove in two runs and, as the Righetti starter, checked Westlake on one run on two hits in six innings. Riley Bassett finished up in relief of Cuccia. Ben Munoz drove in two runs for Righetti.
Righetti, down 7-4 against Pitman, tied the game with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, but the Pride broke on top with two in the top of the seventh then Pitman reliever Andrew Balentine closed out Righetti in the bottom seventh.
Aiden Sanchez and Dominic Damante drove in two runs apiece for the Pride, which moved to 11-4-2 with the win. Munoz and Ricky Smith drove in two runs each for Righetti
Righetti will resume its Mountain League schedule with a key April 22 doubleheader at Arroyo Grande. Righetti leads the Mountain League at 8-0. Arroyo Grande is 7-1 in the Mountain League.
Boys tennis
Santa Ynez 8, Morro Bay 1
Bryce Wilczak, Lucas Doman, Tyler Rose and Cooper Haws all had a part in singles and doubles wins, and the Pirates eased to a win in this battle of Pirates teams at Santa Ynez.
After winning their singles matches, Wilczak and Doman, and Haws and Rose teamed together for doubles wins. William Small won at No. 3 singles for Santa Ynez, and Adam Angel and Ilan Torres teamed for a win at No. 3 doubles.
Kalvin Smith gave Morro Bay its point with a win at No. 4 singles.
College baseball
Hancock wins again
The Hancock College baseball team took a close non-conference win over Pasadena City College for the second time in two days Thursday.
Jeremy Camarena tripled home Elijah Bobo with the tying run in the bottom of the ninth inning, Gavin Long drove in pinch runner Caelan Dalman with a sacrifice fly to left field for the winning run and the Bulldogs scored a 5-4 come-from-behind win against the Lancers at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Both Hancock runs in the ninth were unearned. Pasadena broke on top 4-3 in the top of the ninth when Toshiki Kuriya singled in Damien Ureta.
The Bulldogs moved to 23-11. The Lancers dropped to 19-14. Hancock won 7-5 at Pasadena Tuesday.
Thursday, Pasadena went ahead 3-2 with three runs in the sixth. Jake Trabbie hit an RBI double then Jakob Guardado hit a two-run homer to right off Hancock reliever Nate Wenzel.
Keelor Loveridge tied the game for Hancock with a homer to right in the seventh.
Wenzel checked the Lancers well enough to get the win and move to 4-3. Wenzel relieved Hancock starter Nick Brown who went five innings.
Coleman Mitchell (6-3) went 6.1 innings in relief of Lancers starter Tyler Mitchell and took the loss. Mitchell the reliever didn't have the best luck. Two of the three runs he gave up - the two in the ninth - were unearned.
Camarena and Niko Pecskovszky had two hits each for Hancock. Trabbie and Aryonis Harrison had two apiece for Pasadena.
The Bulldogs will resume their Western State Conference North Division campaign with a Tuesday home game against Los Angeles Pierce at 3 p.m. Hancock, 12-6 in the WSC North, is tied for first place with Cuesta (10-5 WSC North). Hancock will play each of its six conference rivals once more to finish the regular season.