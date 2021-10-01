The state has paid out at least $649 million so far, to nearly 55,000 households. It is managing about $2.6 billion in federal money with the help of a private contractor, and has received applications for about $2.9 billion already. But local cities and counties have an additional $2 billion, though those funds are not being tracked in one centralized database.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

