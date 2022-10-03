Hundreds of families and friends of Alzheimer’s patients, and those who support their cause, gathered at Waller Park over the weekend for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer's Association is the world's largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's disease research. The California Central Coast Chapter serves Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Ventura counties.
Those who participated in Saturday's walk were offered resources and were surrounded by supportive voices. The event aims to shine a light of hope and normalize the conversation of reaching out for help.
“We’d like everyone to be aware of us and the free services we offer so they can access our programs. We offer support groups, education programs and care consultation," said Lindsey Leonard, the Alzheimer's Association Central Coast Chapter's Executive Director.
Over 210 participants raised more than $53,000 this year. Fundraising continues through Dec. 31.
"The Walk to End Alzheimer's is a critical event to raise awareness about Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia as well as raise funds to support the mission of the Alzheimer's Association," said Gary Gross, the Walk To End Alzheimer's Co-Chair. "There are 690,000 people in California living with the disease and 1,120,000 family caregivers bear the burden of the disease in California.
"Sadly, until there is a cure, these numbers are projected to increase exponentially. Helping our local families and supporting research is why I walk."
The walk was emceed by local media personality Tony Gonzales, who in 2021, was diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment at age 47.
“These brain disorders can happen as early as people in their 30s, so we need to change the stigma that it’s not just the grandmas and grandpas, it’s them too,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales is a member of the Alzheimer’s Association National Early-Stage Advisory Group. His wife, Kori, shares their story and educates others around the country about the importance of early detection and treatment.
Gonzales emphasized that it's especially important for the Hispanic community to be checked because they are 1-1/2 times more likely than the White population to develop Alzheimer’s disease or a form of dementia.
Gonzales spoke about the recent advancement in treating Alzheimer's with a drug named Lecanemab, which may slow the disease's progression.
According to Alz.org, for people in the earliest stages of Alzheimer’s, "this treatment has the potential to change the course of the disease in a clinically meaningful way."
The association also operates a toll-free help line at 800-272-3900 that’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in both Spanish and English.
“We’d love to connect with people that want to get more involved with the Alzheimer's Association," Leonard said. "We're looking to expand our reach in Northern Santa Barbara County and to grow our Walk To End Alzheimer’s.”
Volunteers and sponsors to help with the walk are being sought annually. For more information about the event, contact Emely Mendez, the walk manager, at emmendez@alz.org.
For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit alz.org or call toll-free 800-272-3900.