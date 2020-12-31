Hunter Barnhart drafted by Tampa Bay Rays

The Rays went on to play in the World Series, which they lost to the LA Dodgers, just months after selecting St. Joseph grad Hunter Barnhart in the third round of the MLB Draft in June.

Barnhart eventually signed with the Rays weeks later. The Paso Robles native was selected with the 96th overall pick.

The right-hander had 18 strikeouts in 11 innings with a 0.64 ERA, making a pair of starts in a shortened spring season. Scouts filled the backstop bleachers at all of Barnhart's pitching performances during this truncated spring season.

Barnhart became the second St. Joseph baseball player to be drafted out of high school, joining Bill Simas (1990). Dustin Kelly was drafted out of Cuesta College by the Red Sox in the 15th round in 2004. Former Knight Doug Bernier made the majors after being undrafted.

