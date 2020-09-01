Huyck Stadium press box gets a makeover; LUSD readies to resume sports next week

Now that the new artificial turf is installed, Huyck Stadium’s press box received some TLC this past week.

The press box at the stadium located next to the Lompoc High campus has a subtle new look: The sign atop the small building on the home-side bleachers has a new sign.

The white sign features 'Huyck Stadium' in blue lettering. A circular emblem above the sign will continue to switch between the Lompoc Brave logo for LHS home games and the Cabrillo Conquistadore for CHS home games. The old 'Huyck Stadium' sign was also blue on white but featured a blue outline.

Huyck Stadium's natural grass turf and red clay track were replaced with artificial surfaces as part of the Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field project that was finalized earlier this summer.

"The existing Huyck Stadium sign on the press box stood out like a sore thumb. Although the sign was functional, it looked severely aged and decrepit,” Superintendent Trevor McDonald said in a press release Tuesday.

McDonald said the newly-installed sign was funded by the campaign for Lompoc Community Track and Sports Field, manufactured by Signs of Success in Santa Maria and installed by LUSD’s in-house maintenance staff.

“It is so great that everyone came together to make sure our students have a high quality facility to be proud of. I am honored that such a monumental project was completed while I served on the Board of Education,” said school board member Dick Barrett.

The district also said in the press release that the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization is working with Santa Barbara County Public Health (SBCPH) to arrange for a grand opening of the newly-renovated stadium. It appears as if this would be accomplished by inviting no more than seven or eight people at a time over a period of several hours.