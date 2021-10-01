If you are served an unlawful detainer, or an eviction notice, don’t leave your home right away, advocates urge. In California, your landlord can’t physically kick you out until the court process is complete; only a sheriff’s department can lock you out.
There are plenty of free legal services to help walk you through the court process, or even represent you. Tenants Together, an advocacy organization, has a list of local resources, as does the state. If you live in Los Angeles, check out StayHousedLA.org. You can also text “Rent” to 211-211 for help from United Way, a nonprofit that helps distribute rent relief.
Some cities are also staffing up to help tenants. For example, Fresno residents can contact the city attorney’s office and apply for the Eviction Protection Program. The city has contracted with two law firms to provide defense for tenants facing illegal eviction, according to Brandi Snow, an attorney at Central California Legal Services. Her organization can be contacted at (800) 675-8001.
