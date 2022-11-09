One incumbent and one challenger won two seats on the Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board of Trustees, according to unofficial results released Wednesday by Santa Barbara County Elections Division.
Trustee Area 4 incumbent Diana Perez amassed 1,160 votes, or 65% of the ballots cast, to defeat challenger Raymond Acosta, who picked up 610 votes, or 34.2% of the ballots counted, according to the unofficial results with all 21 precincts reporting.
In Trustee Area 5, challenger David E. Baskett pulled in 3,092 votes for 51% of ballots counted compared to incumbent Dominick Palera, who garnered 2,911 votes for 48% of the ballots, with all 23 precincts reporting, according to the unofficial results.
Percentages don’t equal 100 due to rounding off and 14 votes cast for write-in candidates, accounting for 0.78%, in Trustee Area 4 and 58 votes cast for write-ins, amounting to 0.98%, in Trustee Area 5. In addition, not every ballot includes a vote in some races.
Trustee Area 4 covers most of the area west of Skyway Drive and Blosser Road, including Guadalupe, bordered roughly by West Foster Road and Highway 1 on the south and the Santa Maria River on the north.
Trustee Area 5 is the largest in terms of square miles and extends south of Santa Maria to Vandenberg Space Force Base, includes Los Alamos, extends eastward to Los Padres National Forest and is bounded on the north by Highway 166.
County Registrar of Voters Joe Holland said the initial report on vote totals released after the polls closed would consist of vote-by-mail ballots received before Election Day, followed by updates posted as precinct ballots were tallied.
Provisional and vote-by-mail ballots received Election Day and ballots postmarked that day and arriving within seven days will be counted this week, but the results won’t be posted until Tuesday, Nov. 15.
Results will become official once they are certified Dec. 16.