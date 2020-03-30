Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Update - March 30 2020
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases for a total of 88, following a trend anticipated by public health officials of cases doubling every few days, officials said at a Monday press conference.
The spouse of an airman assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, the 30th Space Wing public affairs office announced Friday.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Saturday said it had confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 64 — nearl…
Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, including one from Santa Maria, who rode together in a patrol vehicle earlier in March later tested positive for COVID-19 and are now recovering at home, spokeswoman said on Sunday.
Despite the hard-hit hospitality industry, husband-wife duo Chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney have announced that the slated April 1 soft…
California hired retired state workers and transferred other employees to help process an avalanche of over 1 million unemployment claims amid a surge of job losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the state said Thursday.
Paper bags of food were arranged via assembly line at a Santa Maria food bank warehouse on Friday by volunteers and members of the National Guard, who arrived earlier that morning to provide support during a surge in demand for basic provisions among residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residential tenants who may be having trouble paying their rent because of a loss of income due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic got some relief Tuesday with the passage of an urgency ordinance banning evictions — provided they’re located in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.
Food deliveries to senior citizens throughout Santa Barbara County are now available through a partnership between the County Foodbank, the ci…
Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the United States has put the elderly in our population at the greatest risk. There will be many new widows and widowers, and it is important that they understand their Social Security options.