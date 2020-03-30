Infographic: San Luis Obispo County Coronavirus Update - March 30 2020
The spouse of an airman assigned to Vandenberg Air Force Base has tested positive for COVID-19, the 30th Space Wing public affairs office announced Friday.
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department on Saturday said it had confirmed 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 64 — nearl…
Despite the hard-hit hospitality industry, husband-wife duo Chef Michael Cherney and Sarah Cherney have announced that the slated April 1 soft…
Santa Barbara County has confirmed 20 new coronavirus cases for a total of 88, following a trend anticipated by public health officials of cases doubling every few days, officials said at a Monday press conference.
Two Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies, including one from Santa Maria, who rode together in a patrol vehicle earlier in March later tested positive for COVID-19 and are now recovering at home, spokeswoman said on Sunday.
California hired retired state workers and transferred other employees to help process an avalanche of over 1 million unemployment claims amid a surge of job losses from the coronavirus pandemic, the state said Thursday.
Paper bags of food were arranged via assembly line at a Santa Maria food bank warehouse on Friday by volunteers and members of the National Guard, who arrived earlier that morning to provide support during a surge in demand for basic provisions among residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Residential tenants who may be having trouble paying their rent because of a loss of income due to the response to the coronavirus pandemic got some relief Tuesday with the passage of an urgency ordinance banning evictions — provided they’re located in the unincorporated areas of Santa Barbara County.
Food deliveries to senior citizens throughout Santa Barbara County are now available through a partnership between the County Foodbank, the ci…
One hundred-percent of proceeds from the restaurant group’s gift card sales will go toward the employee relief fund.