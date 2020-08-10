'It will cost us $1.5 million': Local United Boys & Girls Clubs grapple with branch reopenings amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nine of 10 United Boys & Girls Clubs sites in Santa Barbara County remain closed due to a financial slowdown caused by COVID-19 that has forced cancellation of fundraising events that support daily operations of the nonprofit agency.
Fully reactivating all 10 sites for youth programs — including North County locations in Buellton/ Solvang and Lompoc — isn't financially feasible at this time, according to Boys & Girls Clubs CEO Michael Baker.
“It will cost us $1.5 million to open all [of] our clubs from Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, and fill them to capacity under the new COVID-19 standards,” Baker said, referring to the strict safety measures, including social distancing protocol, which were put in place by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
