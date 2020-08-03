It's down to this: McCoy vs. Kimball

It took about 20,000 votes and a few weeks to get here.

Now, two finalists remain.

The Player of the Decade tournament comes down to this: Mike McCoy vs. Nick Kimball.

Santa Barbara County vs. San Luis Obispo County.

Santa Ynez vs. Nipomo.

Quarterback vs. Receiver.

McCoy, the former star quarterback, and Swiss army knife, at Santa Ynez, advanced to the final after beating former Righetti standout Caleb Thomas in the SB County final.

Kimball, the former Nipomo standout and All-Area MVP, topped Patrick Laird, the former Mission Prep star and perhaps the area's top college and NFL performer of the last decade, in the SLO County final.

In that round, more than 7,000 votes were cast among the four semifinalists.

McCoy, Santa Barbara County's No. 5 seed, received 2,963 total votes across all three of our sites in that round as Thomas came up just short, with 2,741 total votes.

Kimball, the No. 8 seed from SLO County, as he's done throughout the contest, had strong vote total across all three of our sites. He finished with nearly 300 more votes than Patrick Laird, the No. 2 seed. Kimball won the SLO County final 962-666.

Both the top seeds in the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County brackets were eliminated in upsets by the two finalists.

Arroyo Grande's Seth Jacobs was eliminated in the first round of voting by Kimball and Lompoc's Toa Taua was eliminated in the second round by McCoy.

McCoy knocked off a pair of Lompoc brothers and Righetti's Thomas to make it to the final. McCoy first beat No. 4 seed Ainuu Taua in the opening round of voting then edged Toa Taua in the second round, before he beat Thomas in the county final. Kimball eased past former Arroyo Grande High standout receiver/defensive back/kicker Garrett Owens 495-220 in the second round. There were eight nominees from each county at the start of the tournament, with 16 total candidates. There are now just two. Voting is now live on santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. Voting will close on Monday, Aug. 10 at 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.