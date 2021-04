Susank's been really good this spring and, though he's only a junior, appears to be a seasoned veteran and leader for this program.

The Royals needed him to close out the spring with a win and a winning record and Susank delivered with another big game against Morro Bay.

Jack Susank, Mission Prep JR, RB/LB: 24 carries, 115 yards, TD; 4 tackles, 2-for-2 on PATs.

