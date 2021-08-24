033121 MPHS PVHS 05.JPG
Buy Now

Mission Prep's Jack Susank carries the ball during the March 31 game against Pioneer Valley. 

Jack Susank, Mission Prep, SR, RB/LB: 8 carries, 174 yards, 2 TDs; 5 tackles, INT, fumble recovery for TD; 7-for-7 on PATs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments