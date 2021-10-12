100921 VCA FB 01.JPG

Valley Christian Academy's Jacob Sanders returns an interception for a touchdown during Saturday's game against Coastal Christian.

We can't forget about the 8-man realm either. VCA's Jacob Sanders, who's won the Player of the Week honor once already this year, had another big game, scoring twice on rushes, twice on interception returns and once more on a punt return. 

Sanders has scored 17 times in four games this year for the 4-0 Lions.  

Jacob Sanders, VCA WR/DB: 9 carries, 75 yards, 2 TDs; 2 INT returns for TDs; punt return TD; 5 tackles, 4 PBUs; forced fumble.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments